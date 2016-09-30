Trio step down after Castleby lunch meeting

Castleby Ladies held an autumn lunch at The Abbey Lodge in Woodhall Spa.

Guest speaker Ronnie Ownsworth, of Ownsworth’s Rape Seed Oil, spoke about her multi-award winning oil, which is grown on the family farm in Fulbeck.

She also took along a selection of dishes to demonstrate the versatility of the oil.

At the end of the meeting, outgoing chairman Hilary Carter thanked long-standing committee members Lisa Hammond and Sadie Hirst for all of their help over the last decade, with both women standing down.

Hilary wished Sue Murfin every success for the future. Sue is in the process of forming a new committee to lead Castleby Ladies, whis is a non-profit making organisation for wives and partners of Horncastle and Spilsby Freemasons.