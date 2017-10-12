Treetop fun adds to Rasen’s leisure mile

Market Rasen has long had a racecourse and a golf course to be proud of, now a new kid on the block is adding to the town’s ‘entertainment and leisure mile’.

Wild Pines Park is giving people the opportunity to see things from a different angle.

Wild Pines EMN-171010-110014001

Nestling on the edge of the woods in Linwood Warren, the Legsby Road site offers treetop fun for adults and children to enjoy.

The course was created earlier this year by Samuel Woodings, who has taken on the centre from the previous high-ropes enterprise.

He said: “I designed and built the course, with a bit of help from my dad, and am really pleased with the result.

“The course uses a safety system which means there is no unlocking and relocking of the harness from the guide rope to get to different levels; it just flows through.”

Wild Pines EMN-171010-110051001

The course is suitable for anyone from the age of eight.

And if you are concerned the course may not be for you, there is a small assessment course, just a few feet off the ground, to show the sort of challenges ahead.

Samuel added: “Safety is, of course, the most important thing.

“We want people to have fun, but an instructor will be on hand at all times to help, and there are ‘escape routes’ along the way if needed.

Wild Pines EMN-171010-110130001

“We don’t push anyone to do anything they don’t want to do.”

Such is the popularity of the site, a second course, including a 100 metre zip wire is currently under construction.

Samuel said: “We get all sorts of people using the course - families for birthday parties, school groups, individuals and friends, as well as businesses for team building.

“We also offer archery, a treasure hunt and a woodland walk.”

Wild Pines is open from Wednesday to Saturday

Coming up at Wild Pines Park is a fun event for Halloween.

Fear the Forest is taking place between Saturday October 21 and October 31.

The experience is designed to be a short horror movie with trained actors - so prepare to be scared.

You are in the woods, alone with your group (maximum 10 people) with a torch on a path where infected zombies lurk.

It is intended to be an adrenaline-fueled 30 minutes - it might be longer, it might be shorter.

Make sure you listen to the rules so you are not lost forever.

Shows run from 6.30pm until late and tickets are on sale now from www.feartheforest.co.uk.

Alternatively, you can make an enquiry by calling Wild Pines on 01673 842724 and leave a message or email office@wildpinespark.com