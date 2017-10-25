Traditional supper at Tattershall

A Ham and Chine Supper was held in Tattershall Village Hall, when guest speaker was John Hall, who gave an amusing presentation on “Christmas Now and Then”.
A time for reminiscing was had by the young at heart when he emptied his Christmas stocking containing oranges, spinning tops, cap guns, Rupert annuals and puzzles!
A raffle of 43 prizes and an auction of a breakfast hamper concluded the evening’s festivities.
Thanks go to everyone who supported the fun-filled evening, which raised £509 for village hall funds.
Almost Done!
Registering with Horncastle News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.