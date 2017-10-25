Traditional supper at Tattershall

A Ham and Chine Supper was held in Tattershall Village Hall, when guest speaker was John Hall, who gave an amusing presentation on “Christmas Now and Then”.

A time for reminiscing was had by the young at heart when he emptied his Christmas stocking containing oranges, spinning tops, cap guns, Rupert annuals and puzzles!

Annual Ham and Chine supper event in Tattershall Village Hall EMN-171020-090301001

A raffle of 43 prizes and an auction of a breakfast hamper concluded the evening’s festivities.

Thanks go to everyone who supported the fun-filled evening, which raised £509 for village hall funds.