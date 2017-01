Horncastle Family History Group starts the New Year with a talk by well known local historian Steve Bramley.

The meeting will be held at WI House in Banks Street on Wednesday, January 25, and will focus on The Lincolnshire Territorials in the Great War.

Admission is free to all and the meeting will start at 7.30pm.

If you have any family history queries take them along for some expert guidance too.

Details on 01526 354633.