Sponsored sleepout for Coningsby & Tattershall Leos

Coningsby & Tattershall Leo Club put their heads together to come up with a novel idea to raise funds for charity, deciding to hold a sleepout in aid of street children.

All kinds of sleeping equipment were taken along to the Lions Den garden, including cardboard boxes, with night attire ranging from onesies worn with bobble hats to full arctic clothing.

Leos ready to go EMN-170410-180408001

Despite the changeable weather, the group stuck it out all night - raising hundreds of pounds to help street children around the world - and ended their ordeal with welcome bacon butties.