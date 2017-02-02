Spa WI supports LIVES

Members of Spa Afternoon WI have been showing their support for the LIVES charity.

They have donated the proceeds from the Christmas raffle to the Horncastle-based charity, which supports and trains life-saving volunteers across the county.

LIVES representative Heide Wickes went along to the WI’s recent meeting, when she was presented with a cheque for £163 by the group’s president, Hazel White.

Spa Afternoon is a member of the Lincolnshire North federation of WIs, who have their headquarters in Horncastle.

The group meets on the second Wednesday of the month in St Peter’s Church Hall at 2pm.

The next meeting will be Wednesday February 8, when Bernice Bradley will be giving a demonstration of pole exercising.