Spa Afternoon WI goes back to the 40s

Have your say

Members of Spa Afternoon WI stepped back ion time when Sherry, from Manor House Stables at Timberland, was welcomed as speaker at the monthly meeting.

Sherry presented many wartime recipes together with samples of bread, cakes and jams.

The display EMN-170726-092315001

She also showed an extensive display of cookery books and posters, which prompted lots of members to relate stories of their own experiences during the 1940s.

Committee members had all made great efforts to turn out in their own 1940s outfits, which added to the atmosphere.