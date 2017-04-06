At the annual meeting of Spa Afternoon WI, reports were given on the past year’s activities and two new members were nominated, proposed and accepted onto the committee, Maggie Woodham and Sue Hansford.

Current vice president, Janice L Withers, the only nominee, was voted in as president.

Jan Cowan was the overall winner of the competitions and was awarded both the paperweight and centenary medal.

The next meeting will be in St Peter’s Hall, Woodhall Spa on April 12 at 2pm, when Paul Scott will talk about the life of Sir Joseph Banks.