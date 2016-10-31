Spa Afternoon WI

Members and guests enjoyed an illustrated talk by Rachael Shaw from the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust at their October meeting.

Rachael spoke about the trust’s endeavours to provide public access to, and management of, nature reserves in Lincolnshire.

The talk covered the Trust’s inception in 1948 and the opening of its first reserve at Gibraltar Point, through many more projects right up to its latest acquisition, Woodhall Spa Airfield.

The talk was enriched as some members had recently spent a day at Gibraltar point, and were impressed with the new visitor centre, and, of course, as the village is the home of their latest project.