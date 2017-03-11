Pole precision at Spa Afternoon WI

A talk and demonstration of pole dancing delighted members of Spa Afternoon WI.

Bernice Bradley spoke about the history of pole dancing and exercising, from biblical times right up to its current use in many continents as a form of aerial artistic acrobatics, as seen in the famous Cirque du Soleil and recently as an act on Britain’s Got Talent.

Bernice Bradley gave a history and demonstration of pole dancing at Spa Afternoon WI EMN-170603-070842001

Bernice also demonstrated her abilities, starting with a series of exercises and then an artistic aerial performance to music that left the audience under no illusion of the strength, control and gymnastics needed.