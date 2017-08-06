Nostalgia: Stitched with love and dedication

In 1994, friends of St Leonard’s Church in South Ormsby had been busy working on a special project, that at the time was described as the ‘jewel in the crown’ for the church. It came in the form of a beautiful 15 feet long altar kneeler which was dedicated at Evensong during the South Ormsby Village Weekend that year.

Proudly holding the unique altar kneeler in St Leonard’s Church are some of the parishioners who put hours of painstaking work into it.