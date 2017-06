Glorious weather shone down on what was said to be a very busy Wragby and District Show.

This photo was taken in 1994.

Pictured is Wragby Show president Les Thorne and Mrs Thorne with the fancy dress competition winners, with Ryan Naughton of Stainfield taking first place as ‘Fred Flintstone’.

