Nostalgia: Spa teams rise to the challenge

The annual district challenge took place

in 1994, between teams of Brownies and Guides from Woodhall Spa, Tattershall

and Coningsby.

All of the teams were asked to undertake a number of challenges including: identifying local trees, taking on quizzes, and even tackling making their own sherbet.

Pictured above is the 1st Woodhall Brownies, just one of the groups that took part in the district challenge. Do you recognise anyone in the picture?