Nostalgia: Pupils pay tribute

In 1994, the head boy and girl from Banovallum School in Horncastle, Matthew Carpenter and Laura Robinson, laid a holly wreath on the Jobson family grave.

This was in memory of local benefactor George Jobson, who set up a trust to benefit the young people of the town.

From left to right are trustees Walter Holmes and Jack Simpson, with Mrs

Holmes, and the head teacher of Banovallum School at the time, Tony Darby.