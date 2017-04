Pupils at Horncastle County Primary

School went back in time in 1998 and enjoyed a Tudor banquet.

They also enjoyed a range of other activities including making newspapers, sewing purses and producing artefacts.

Plus they had a go at undertaking Tudor cookery and baking.

Student teacher Emma Dunphy (pictured

far left), with Year 4 pupils; Ricky Kirk, Stuart Rudkin, Carl Stanneu, Vicky Frith, Jessie Adams, Sarah Bell and Rosie Harness.