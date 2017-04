Pupils from Coningsby C of E Primary School proudly display their bikewise certificates that they received in 1994.

The certificates were presented by PC Keith Fenner.

Pictured are Gareth Bee, Daniel Bent, Martin Booth, Nicholas Brooks, Mark Cullen, Benj Hodgson-Kerry, Robert Jessop, Gareth Maplethorpe, Andrew Peacock, David Teasdale, Steven Wilson, Sarah-Ann Ainsley, Amy Bent, Julia Epton, Emma Halpin, Debbie Harrison, Rebecca Johnson and many others.

Are you pictured?