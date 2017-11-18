Nostalgia: Pedal power from super fit brothers

In 1994, an energetic duo, who were also brothers from Wragby took part in a cycle ride to raise funds for Lincolnshire Old Churches Trust.

Older brother Shaun Dunn, cycled a

mammoth 50-miles around the churches in the Market Rasen area and he was only seven at the time.

His younger brother Daryl, aged six, joined him later on the ride and cycled 22-miles.

Do you know what these two brothers are up to now?