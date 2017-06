The 1994 Skegness to Horncastle walk was recorded to be one of the wettest on record as brave competitors dribbled across the finish line.

A victim of the appalling weather conditions was the people’s favourite Amanda Wells, with her guide dog Hawkins.

She was forced to pull out at 17 and half miles due to leg problems.

But she was at the finish line to cheer on fellow walker Mena Ross (left), Steve Barton and June Hall.