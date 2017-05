We now have the names of those who were pictured in last week’s nostalgia photograph (April 26).

The photograph was taken in 1989 from the summer fair at Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Horncastle.

The names have been provided to us by Richard Sidney who is pictured.

Pictured are, back row: (l-r) Craig Angood, Garry Lazelle, Alison Burton and Claire Ball.

Front row: Gary Skinner, Richard Sidney and Andrew Cork.