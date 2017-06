In 1994, Rodney Cousins (pictured bottom left), curator of the Lincolnshire Museum of Life, talks to members of the Horncastle Family History Society.

He discussed with members all about Lincolshire’s roots in the Netherlands.

This was talked about at one of their meetings at the society.

Do you remember this meeting, or perhaps you have an old photograph of your own that you would like to share with us?

