Wragby Methodist Church celebrated its 100th anniversary in 1994.

The church held a special service to mark

the grand occasion.

Pictured above is the Rev’d Kevin Hart (back left), pictured with local parishioners dressed in Victorian costume as part of the 100th anniversary celebrations.

