Nostalgia: Lions come to children’s aid

In 1994, Horncastle Lions presented Bucknall County Primary School with a special ‘Skills for the Primary School Child’ (SPSC) pack.

The pack is a positive skills approach to preventing abuse and promoting the protection of children.

The pack was presented to headteacher Pat Casey-Evans, pictured with lions president Mick Gill and Stefan Erentraut.

They are also with pupils: Shaun Johnson, Matthew Johnson, Jennifer Maples, Samantha Maltby, Georgina Fenner, Matthew Cooke and Rachel Lawson.