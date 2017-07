Thirty pupils from Banovallaum School in Horncastle took part in the South East Lindsey Schools Sports Association annual inter-schools athletics championships.

This competition was from 1994 and was held at the William Lovell School in Stickney. Pictured above is the home team, Coningsby Primary.

