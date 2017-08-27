Nostalgia: Horncastle welcomes Chernobyl children

Ten youngsters from Russia had great fun at Horncastle Grammar School in 1994 when they visited for the day.

The children from Hogilov had come to England with the Chernobyl Children Lifeline, a charity which provides holidays for children from the devastated area.

During their time at the grammar school, the children had a cooking lesson, played computer games, helped to make and star in a film and even learned a little Scottish country dancing.