Nostalgia: Horncastle Football Club kicks off Christmas draw

Horncastle Town Football Club had prizes galore when it kicked off its Christmas draw in 1994.

Club members even invited some of their sponsors down for the occasion to pick the winners.

Pictured, from left to right are, Bimbo Shinn (one of the under 12s sponsors), Dale Johnson (club secretary), Steve Barton (treasurer) and James Hickson (representing Mayfair Manufacturing, sponsors of the under 15s).

Also pictured is Brian Todd, who had kindly sponsored some new all-weather tracksuits for the under 15s team.