Nostalgia: Hemingby couple grow huge sunflowers

Eric Rowett and his wife Agnes from
Hemingby were popular in the press in
1994 after growing some huge sunflowers, that were at least twice the height of them.
They completely towered over everything else in their garden and were said to be
easily seen from the road.
Do you remember this photo when it was in the press at the time?
Or perhaps you have your own old photo you would like to share with us.
Email: horncastle.news@jpress.co.uk.
