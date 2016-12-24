Nostalgia: Golfers head to Rhodes

In 1994, players from the Fighting Cocks Golf Society held a collection at the Fighting Cocks pub in Horncastle.

The golfers were keen to raise money for animal welfare in Rhodes.

Thanks to a huge pot full of money, some members from the golf society were set to fly over to Rhodes to present the money they had raised.

Pictured is vice-captain Ivan Scarbro, secretary Pete Tasker and treasurer Gary Wilkinson.

