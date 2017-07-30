Nostalgia: Fond farewell to midwife Pat

District midwife Pat Dreamer (pictured front row, second right), was given a warm send-off in 1994 when she retired from the Coningsby practices she had served for the last 15 years.
Friends and colleagues from Dr John Lunn’s practice in Silver Street held a dinner in her honour at Get Stuffed, Tattershall Thorpe.
Everyone said that she would be greatly missed.
Do you remember this photo and the people in it?
