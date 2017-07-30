Nostalgia: Fond farewell to midwife Pat

Have your say

District midwife Pat Dreamer (pictured front row, second right), was given a warm send-off in 1994 when she retired from the Coningsby practices she had served for the last 15 years.

Friends and colleagues from Dr John Lunn’s practice in Silver Street held a dinner in her honour at Get Stuffed, Tattershall Thorpe.

Everyone said that she would be greatly missed.

