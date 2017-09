Tanglewood Nursing Home in Horncastle hosted a garden fete in 1994, which proved to be a great success.

Pictured is one of the several dancing groups from the Julie Deane School of Dance who provided entertainment throughout the afternoon.

Nostalgia: 1994 EMN-170109-163928001

Do you know any of the young ladies pictured?

Email your memories to: horncastle.news@jpress.co.uk.