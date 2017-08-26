Nostalgia: Fayre success for council

Woodhall Spa’s first Christma fayre

Woodhall Spa’s first Christma fayre organised by the parish council was a big success in 1994.

The event was a fun-filled evening that brought many people out in force.

Getting into the party spirit during the Christmas fayre and late night shopping at Woodhall Spa were members of the Inner Wheel Club.

Pictured (l-r): Norma Robinson, Jackie Olive, Sally Smithson, Jean Whapham, Ann Dods and Marguerita Taylor.