The parents/teachers association of Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Horncastle raised over £800 from their summer fair in 1989.

The association gave thanks to all the businesses in the Horncastle area and beyond who supoorted the fair and donated prizes.

Pictured are some of the sixth formers at the school having a splashing time at the fete.

Do you know who they are?

Email: chloe.west@jpress.co.uk.