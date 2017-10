In 1994, double congratulations were

in order for the Holland family of Horncastle after sister and brother team Marie and

Lee both came back with a silver trophy

from an under 16s judo competition in

Gainsborough.

It was the first trophy Lee (7) had won,

but for Marie (10), it was her fourth time

on the podium.

Both had attended Horncastle County

Primary School and practised at Horncastle Judo Club.