Athlete Deborah Ward has again won top honours at the British Transplant Games.

Deborah was five-years-old when this photo was taken in 1994.

She lived in Belchford and at the time attended Tetford Primary School.

Deborah was born with a heart defect

and underwent a major operation.

At the games, she took home a gold and

two silvers.

Deborah is pictured above with mum

Dinah.