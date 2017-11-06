Search

Nostalgia: Confirmation service at St Andrew’s

Nostalgia 1994 EMN-171025-095423001
The rector of Bardney in 1994, Rt Rev’d

David Tustin, took part in a confirmation service that took place that year at St

Andrew’s Church in Stainfield.

Alongside him organising the service

also was the Bishop of Grimsby.

Also pictured is Rev’d Stuart Green and

candidates Richard Whittaker, Charlotte Lee, Lee Rennie, Charlotte Todd, Anita

Gardner, Heather Crisford and Rebecca

Lee.

Do you remember this photo?