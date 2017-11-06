Nostalgia: Confirmation service at St Andrew’s

The rector of Bardney in 1994, Rt Rev’d
David Tustin, took part in a confirmation service that took place that year at St
Andrew’s Church in Stainfield.
Alongside him organising the service
also was the Bishop of Grimsby.
Also pictured is Rev’d Stuart Green and
candidates Richard Whittaker, Charlotte Lee, Lee Rennie, Charlotte Todd, Anita
Gardner, Heather Crisford and Rebecca
Lee.
Do you remember this photo?
Almost Done!
Registering with Horncastle News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.