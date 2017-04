A coffee morning was held at St Mary’s Church in Horncastle in 1998.

The morning, managed to raise £150 and was organised by parish administrator Trudy Jamieson, whose grandaughter Jordan, was recovering from Meningitis.

The money went towards this appeal.

There was said to be a lot of delicious refreshments at the event.

Pictured are Margaret Lee, Betty Proctor and Mary Bennett.

