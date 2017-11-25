Nostalgia: Celebrations in the sun in Thimbleby

The beautiful village of Thimbleby basked in bright sunshine in 1994 - just at the right time for the annual gardens and produce competition.
Committee members of the village hall who ran the competition at the time praised everyone who took the time to take part,
which helped to make the event a big
success.
Pictured is Elaine Barrett, chair of the village hall committee (pictured right) with family and friends enjoying their special day.
