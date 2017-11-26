Nostalgia: Boost for LIVES

The Tetford and Hundleby charity

committee held their annual presentation evening at their AGM in 1994.

Pictured is committee member Chris Gilbert presenting a cheque to LIVES’ Doctor Richard Harper-Smith.

The committee had at the time presented LIVES with a cheque for £900.

