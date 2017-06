These Coningsby CE Primary School pupils were all smiles in 1994.

And had every right to be after they gained 100 per cent attendance.

Pictured with their certificates at the time was: Nicholas Bloody, Matthew Green, Ria Jessop, Nicholas Smith, Karl Drew, Robert Jessop, Mark Dack, Kerry Fixter amd Donna Goodwill.

Are you pictured in this photograph?

