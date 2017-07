Belchford held their annual fete and

this photo has been taken from the 1994 event.

Pictured is youngsters Debbie Ward, Fiona, Jessica and Sarah Jane Lacey with Etta

Hargrave.

They took part in the fete’s painting

competition and were captured enjoying their success.

