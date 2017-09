Here is an old snap shot from one of Horncastle Primary School’s fetes.

This particular one was taken back in 1994.

Pictured above enjoying all the fun to be had at the fete on the go-karts are Mark Wilson, Ben Yielding and Kirk Jones.

Do you know what this trio is up to now?

Perhaps they are still living in the area?

Email: chloe.west@jpress.co.uk.