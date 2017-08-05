Nostalgia: 40th anniversary reunion at Gartree

Gartree GM School saw its 40th anniversary reunion take place in 1994.
This resulted in £300 being raised for school funds.
Jack Walton, head of school at the time, said that he was hoping to ultilise the money so that the whole school could benefit and at the same time commemorate the anniversary. The governors of the school at the time expressed their thanks for the funds and said those involved deserved a pat on the back.
