Medieval moments for Spa WI

Members of Spa Afternoon WI immersed themselves in all things medieval when they paid a visit Gainsborough Old Hall recently.

The 500-year old manor house is currently housing an exhibition of costumes from the award-winning BBC historical drama series Wolf Hall.

Everyone was very well looked after as they toured the hall and exhibition and they also enjoyed a buffet lunch.

The exhibition of the Wolf Hall costumes runs until August 28.

Normal admission charges apply.

Details: www.gainsborougholdhall.com.