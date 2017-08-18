Medieval moments for Spa WI

Members of Spa Afternoon WI immersed themselves in all things medieval when they paid a visit Gainsborough Old Hall recently.
The 500-year old manor house is currently housing an exhibition of costumes from the award-winning BBC historical drama series Wolf Hall.
Everyone was very well looked after as they toured the hall and exhibition and they also enjoyed a buffet lunch.
The exhibition of the Wolf Hall costumes runs until August 28.
Normal admission charges apply.
Details: www.gainsborougholdhall.com.
