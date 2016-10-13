Lions roar at Woodhall Spa

Woodhall Spa Lions spent a day distributing Message in a Bottle and promotional material outside the village’s Budgen store to raise awareness of Lions’ activities and campaigns.

They also raised £118 for charity on their raffle board, where the winning numbers were 52, 13 and 47. All the prizes have been delivered.

Grateful thanks go to all who visited the stall, to store manager, James, for his hospitality and for making the draw and also to Old Nicks Tavern for donating Horncastle beer as a prize.

The final figure is also now in for the Sport relief mile event, held at Woodhall Spa Cricket ground in March.

A staggering £1, 956-83 was raised for the Sport Relief charity and again, many thanks go to all the competitors who went along and supported the event.