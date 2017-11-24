Horncastle Methodist fair success

An array of stalls filled Horncastle Methodist Church as the November Fair took place.

The annual event, once again, proved very popular with a huge turn out, all helping to raise funds.

A particular favourite of all the visitors was the cake stall, which soon sold out of all the yummy treats on offer.

Grateful thanks have go to everyone who supported the event in any way.

The Methodist Church holds a regular coffee and chat session in the chapel hall on Tuesdays from 10am to 11.30am.