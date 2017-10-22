Horncastle Lions celebrate 40 years of service

Horncastle Lions were joined by members and guests from across the county as they celebrated the 40th anniversary of their formation.

Guests of honour included Stephen Green, District Governor, and the Chairman of Horncastle Town Council Coun Brian Burbridge.

DG Stephen presented rare Forty Year Chevrons to two of the original charter members - Lion John Russell and Lion Peter Houldershaw.

The third Charter member, Lion Graham Martin unfortunately was unable to attend.