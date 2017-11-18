Members of the Horncastle Ladies Probus Club held their October meeting in the Admiral Rodney Hotel.

After lunch, the speaker was Dorothy Platt, whose talk was called ‘How the other half live’.

Dorothy was a teacher until her husband was retiring and she looked for a new job.

She took on a new job along with two men that had been created to work in a Probation Hostel, helping offenders on bail to get them back into society.

There were 15 residents, aged between 18 and 50, who were just out of prison.

Some had had no home life and some had been in care not knowing anything about living alone. Initially Dorothy was to greet them and prepare them for interviews, as well as helping develop their ability to look after themselves.

Dorothy related a number of stories - some of which were very sad, some scary, and some very funny, but she tried to help them all.

Everyone enjoyed the talk and we were keen to hear more.

The next meeting is on December 5 when 20 members will be having a Christmas lunch at the Golf Union hotel at Woodhall Spa.

For more information ring Pat Carter on 01507 527670.