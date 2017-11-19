Jean Townsend gave a talk entitled The Royal Consorts to Horncastle Family History Group in October and what a delight it was.

From Isabella, wife of Henry II, to the 20th Century, political intrigue abounded, women had no rights and could be imprisoned for years.

Their role was to produce sons to continue the dynasty, Henry VIII being a great example.

Jean answered the many questions that arose and a good debate ensued.

