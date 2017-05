Members of Horncastle Army Cadet have been getting out and about in the local community.

They went along to Tanglewood Care Home where they treated residents to an afternoon of games.

The cadets were challenged to beat the residents at many popular board games including Scrabble and, of course, no afternoon is complete without tea and cake

To find out more about joining the Army Cadet Force, either as a cadet or an adult volunteer, visit armycadets.com or call 01522 528109.