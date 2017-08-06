Historical outing for Spa Afternoon WI

A group of Spa Afternoon WI members took a trip to Lincoln recently, where they viewed the Domesday book and Magna Carta at the Castle, followed the Knights’ trail and visited the Bishop’s Palace, all rounded off with a pleasant lunch - all the top of Steep Hill.

For their next meeting, they will be back indoors at St Peter’s Hall.

Members of Woodhall Spa WI will be joining the open meeting, on Wednesday August 9 at 2pm, to hear guest speaker Caroline Broughton from Lincolnshire Police talking about ‘Doorstop Crime’.