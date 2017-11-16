Happy trip for Barkwith gardeners

A coach full of happy trippers, including members and friends of Barkwith and District Gardeners set out on a visit the Crich Tramway Museum in Derbyshire.

The first call of the day was at Dobbie’s Garden Centre at Barleborough for the ever popular breakfast stop, before moving on to Crich.

The trams proved to be a fascination for everyone, with the opportunity to ride on them all day, but there was lots to see and do.

The White Swan at Dunham was the chosen venue for the evening meal, before returning home.

Thanks were extended to organiser Les Robinson for another happy day.